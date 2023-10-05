Daily People’s Life launched







During an inauguration ceremony at the Dhaka Club's Samson H Chowdhury Centre on Wednesday evening, Speaker of the National Parliament, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, expressed hope that 'The Daily People's Life' newspaper would become a daily part of people's lives and aspirations.



In her keynote speech as the chief guest at the event, the Speaker praised the newspaper's name, highlighting that despite the lower circulation of English dailies in the country, there is still significant demand. She noted that Bangladesh is now at a time when it is closely connected with the world, with citizens from many countries residing here alongside the local population. These foreign residents also have a keen interest in the progress and development of Bangladesh.

Minister of Information and the Joint Secretary of Awami League, Dr Hasan Mahmud, joined the event as special guest. He emphasized the importance of media freedom and its responsibility in a developing country like Bangladesh. He believes that the media plays a significant role in guiding the nation, society and individuals.



Dr Mahmud stated that although there would be criticisms, it is equally important to acknowledge and appreciate the country's achievements and the government's contributions. He emphasized that through responsible journalism, media can help Bangladesh achieve its dreams of becoming 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).



Nafisa Jumaina Mahmud, the publisher of 'The Daily People's Life,' chaired the ceremony. The event was attended by Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Editor of the daily, former information adviser to PM and the Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Cowdhury, Shamsur Mabin Choudhury, politician, Dr Maksud Kamal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Golam Kibria, Managing Director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Aminul Islam Amin, Editor of Awami League's Tron O Samaj Kallyan, Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Editor, Shafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, Professor of Dhaka University, Mursalin Nomani, President of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, and Hasan Rahman, Chairman of the Editorial Board of 'People's Life'.

