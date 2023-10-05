Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Daily People’s Life launched

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury envisions 'The Daily People's Life' newspaper will be the reflection of people's regular life.

During an inauguration ceremony at the Dhaka Club's Samson H Chowdhury Centre on Wednesday evening, Speaker of the National Parliament, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, expressed hope that 'The Daily People's Life' newspaper would become a daily part of people's lives and aspirations.

In her keynote speech as the chief guest at the event, the Speaker  praised the newspaper's name, highlighting that despite the lower circulation of English dailies in the country, there is still significant demand. She noted that Bangladesh is now at a time when it is closely connected with the world, with citizens from many countries residing here alongside the local population. These foreign residents also have a keen interest in the progress and development of Bangladesh.

Minister of Information and the Joint Secretary of Awami League, Dr Hasan Mahmud, joined the event as special guest. He emphasized the importance of media freedom and its responsibility in a developing country like Bangladesh. He believes that the media plays a significant role in guiding the nation, society and individuals.

Dr Mahmud stated that although there would be criticisms, it is equally important to acknowledge and appreciate the country's achievements and the government's contributions. He emphasized that through responsible journalism, media can help Bangladesh achieve its dreams of becoming 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

Nafisa Jumaina Mahmud, the publisher of 'The Daily People's Life,' chaired the ceremony. The event was attended by Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Editor of the daily, former information adviser to PM and the Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Cowdhury, Shamsur Mabin Choudhury, politician, Dr Maksud Kamal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Golam Kibria, Managing Director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Aminul Islam Amin, Editor of Awami League's Tron O Samaj Kallyan, Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Editor, Shafiqul Alam Bhuiyan, Professor of Dhaka University, Mursalin Nomani, President of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, and Hasan Rahman, Chairman of the Editorial Board of 'People's Life'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’
Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed
4 killed, several injured in road mishaps
BNP road march to reach Ctg today
Trio win chemistry Nobel for ‘quantum dots’ after leak
Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader
BNP trashes Quader’s claim about ‘clandestine’ understating with US
Construction works to be completed in Dec


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft