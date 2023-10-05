Video
latest
Home City News

Fire at Amin Colony in Ctg under control

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 4: A fire that broke out in a tin-shed colony in the Bayezid area of Chattogram early Wednesday has been brought under control, said fire service officials.

No reports of casualty from the fire incident were received as of filing this report at 9:20 am.    �UNB

The blaze erupted at one of the houses of Amin Colony, where mostly lower-income people live, around 6:25 am and spread to the adjacent houses, said Talha Bin Jasim, station officer (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

On information, a fire-fighting unit from nearby Bayezid Station rushed to the spot and later five more units joined in and brought the fire under control around 7:10 am, he said.

The exact cause of the fire could not be known immediately, the fire official added.  --UNB



