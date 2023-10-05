60 students to be enrolled at DU under sports quota







This approval was given in a meeting held on Wednesday at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge following the recommendation of the player quota admission committee. VC Prof Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.



The decision to admit students under player quota was taken with the aim of improving the quality of sports in Dhaka University for encouraging skilled athletes to participate in national and international sports competitions. �UNB

