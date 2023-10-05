

BLRJF gets new executive body



The committee was declared recently at a function held at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad in the city, said a press release on Tuesday.



Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Huq Nasim was present at the function as chief guest.

ZAM Khairuzzaman of the Daily Sun and Khandkar Kawsar Hossain of the Bhorer Kagoj have been elected Vice-Presidents.



Alamgir Hossain of the Shomoyer Alo and Shahidul Islam Rana of BSS have been elected Joint General Secretaries.



The other office-bearers are Finance Secretary Mohammad Al-Mamun of the Daily Ittefaq, Organising Secretary Md Mahabub Alam of the Daily Sun, Office Secretary Masud Rana of the Sangbad, Women Affairs Secretary Rabeya Baby of the Daily Ittefaq, Training and Research Secretary Anisul Islam Noor of UNB and Publicity and Publication Secretary Zainul Abedin of the Ajker Patrika.



