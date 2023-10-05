Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

New faction of Pro-Awami teachers emerges at JU

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
JU Correspondent

A faction of pro-Awami League teachers at Jahangirnagar University (JU) has emerged as a new organization in anticipation of the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election on October 16.
Teachers, operating under the banner of "Muktijuddher Chetana O Bangabandhur Adarshar Shikkhak Parishad," announced the formation of a convener committee consisting of nine members through a press release issued on Tuesday.

Professor Md Motaher Hossain from the Institute of Business Administration and Professor Kh Lutful Elahi from the History Department have been appointed as the Convener and Member Secretary, respectively, of this newly established organization.
The press release stated, "The 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad' was established at Jahangirnagar University in 2018 with the aim of uniting teachers who support the spirit of the liberation war and Bangabandhu's ideals, based on merit, dignity, and equality."

However, the press release also added, "The founding convener of the 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad,' along with the incumbent Vice-Chancellor and certain opportunistic groups, have tarnished the image of the Bangladesh Awami League and the current government on the national stage to serve their personal interests."

One of the reasons cited for the formation of this new organization is their desire to align with the Bangladesh Awami League's objective of establishing a mainstream teaching organization that embodies the spirit of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideals.

This is intended to enhance the image and the trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

In response to allegations made against them, terming them 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing,' the newly formed organization also raised questions regarding potential unlawful influences in the appointment process of the incumbent vice-chancellor.

They have strongly urged the relevant authorities of the state to investigate these allegations of unethical influence in the vice-chancellor's appointment process.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fire at Amin Colony in Ctg under control
60 students to be enrolled at DU under sports quota
BLRJF gets new executive body
New faction of Pro-Awami teachers emerges at JU
Mother, daughter granted bail in cop assault case
Contraband worth Tk 192cr seized by BGB in Sept
Raqibul withdraws case against umpire Chenu
Nat’l Confce on journalism begins at JU


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft