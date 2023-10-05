New faction of Pro-Awami teachers emerges at JU





Teachers, operating under the banner of "Muktijuddher Chetana O Bangabandhur Adarshar Shikkhak Parishad," announced the formation of a convener committee consisting of nine members through a press release issued on Tuesday.



Professor Md Motaher Hossain from the Institute of Business Administration and Professor Kh Lutful Elahi from the History Department have been appointed as the Convener and Member Secretary, respectively, of this newly established organization.





However, the press release also added, "The founding convener of the 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad,' along with the incumbent Vice-Chancellor and certain opportunistic groups, have tarnished the image of the Bangladesh Awami League and the current government on the national stage to serve their personal interests."



One of the reasons cited for the formation of this new organization is their desire to align with the Bangladesh Awami League's objective of establishing a mainstream teaching organization that embodies the spirit of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideals.



This is intended to enhance the image and the trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.



In response to allegations made against them, terming them 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing,' the newly formed organization also raised questions regarding potential unlawful influences in the appointment process of the incumbent vice-chancellor.



They have strongly urged the relevant authorities of the state to investigate these allegations of unethical influence in the vice-chancellor's appointment process.



A faction of pro-Awami League teachers at Jahangirnagar University (JU) has emerged as a new organization in anticipation of the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election on October 16.Teachers, operating under the banner of "Muktijuddher Chetana O Bangabandhur Adarshar Shikkhak Parishad," announced the formation of a convener committee consisting of nine members through a press release issued on Tuesday.Professor Md Motaher Hossain from the Institute of Business Administration and Professor Kh Lutful Elahi from the History Department have been appointed as the Convener and Member Secretary, respectively, of this newly established organization.The press release stated, "The 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad' was established at Jahangirnagar University in 2018 with the aim of uniting teachers who support the spirit of the liberation war and Bangabandhu's ideals, based on merit, dignity, and equality."However, the press release also added, "The founding convener of the 'Bangabandhu Shikkhak Parishad,' along with the incumbent Vice-Chancellor and certain opportunistic groups, have tarnished the image of the Bangladesh Awami League and the current government on the national stage to serve their personal interests."One of the reasons cited for the formation of this new organization is their desire to align with the Bangladesh Awami League's objective of establishing a mainstream teaching organization that embodies the spirit of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideals.This is intended to enhance the image and the trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.In response to allegations made against them, terming them 'disrespectful' and 'embarrassing,' the newly formed organization also raised questions regarding potential unlawful influences in the appointment process of the incumbent vice-chancellor.They have strongly urged the relevant authorities of the state to investigate these allegations of unethical influence in the vice-chancellor's appointment process.