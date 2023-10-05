Mother, daughter granted bail in cop assault case







Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan granted bail upon a bond of Tk. 5000. Janata Bank's Deputy General Manager (DGM) Mafizul Islam's wife Dilara Akter, and daughter, Tasfia Islam were arrested on September 26 as mother-daughter allegedly assaulted on duty sergeant Hasina Khatun.



The case statement is that accused Dilara's driver parked the private car illegally in front of the Apex Showroom near Shia Masjid. Then sergeant Hasina fined the car owner Tk 5,000.

