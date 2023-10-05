Positive signs as inflation slow down in September





The encouraging news of a notable decline in inflation in September, as reported by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. In a time when economic stability is paramount, this drop in inflation by 0.29 percentage points, reaching 9.63 per cent, is certainly a welcome relief for consumers.



This reduction in inflation marks a significant improvement from the 9.92 per cent recorded in August. It reflects positive trends within the consumer market, as both food and non-food inflation rates saw a slight dip. Food inflation decreased to 12.37 per cent in September from 12.54 per cent the previous month, while non-food inflation eased to 7.82 per cent from 7.95 per cent.





While the recent dip in September's inflation rate offers hope for consumers, economists remain vigilant in scrutinizing the underlying factors contributing to this economic phenomenon. It is crucial that we continue to address these issues to ensure a more stable and sustainable economic environment for all citizens.



Adnan Anan Sikder

