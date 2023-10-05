Extraordinary security measures ahead of general elections







According to a news report published on Wednesday, Director of Media Wing Commander shared these developments during a press conference held at the RAB's media centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of this initiative to identify and monitor potential security threats.



We welcome the latest series of security measures and at the same time expect their wider and effective implementation.

However, the proactive approach of security forces is pivotal, as it aligns with the nation's commitment to safeguarding democratic principles.



The nation hasn't forgotten brutal arson attacks carried out during pre and post election phases in 2014.



And credibility of the upcoming 12th national polls rests on the ability to conduct it fairly, impartially, and securely. By closely monitoring individuals involved in criminal activities, whether they are in prison or residing abroad, security agencies are taking measures to pre-emptively address potential security threats.



In a related context, the newly appointed Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), addressed concerns about the recent US visa policy affecting Bangladeshi law enforcement personnel.



It is essential to recognize that the United States has implemented visa restrictions on individuals believed to have obstructed Bangladesh's democratic electoral process. These restrictions encompass various sectors, including law enforcement, political parties, and opposition factions. The US visa policy laid emphasis on its international commitment to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh while addressing concerns related to human rights violations.



An efficient and un-biased electoral process is crucial for the country's democratic progress and role of security agencies and law enforcement cannot be understated. Their proactive measures, coupled with international efforts to ensure a fair electoral process, form the cornerstone of safeguarding democracy.



As the nation navigates through the complexities of its electoral journey, it is imperative that security agencies and law enforcement continue to maintain stability and uphold democratic principles. Bangladesh's commitment to a peaceful and secure electoral process demonstrates its unwavering dedication to the democratic ideals upon which the nation was founded.



Last but never the least, it is also equally important for all political opposition fractions to co-operate with our law enforcement agencies safeguarding democracy, and actively contribute to ensure national polls are held in free, fair manner.



