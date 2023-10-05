

World Teachers' Day and Some preambles



On October 5, 1966, the Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers' was held in Paris, France. It was there that UNESCO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed some recommendations for teachers. For the first time these consultations dealt with the rights, responsibilities of teachers and various aspects of the global teaching profession. Since 1995, World Teacher's Day is celebrated worldwide on October 5 every year. Education International (EI) and its 401 member organizations play a key role in celebrating the day. On the occasion of the day, EI selects a theme every year, which raises public awareness as well as reminds the contribution of the teaching profession.



World Teacher's Day is celebrated in 100 countries of the world. The day is celebrated on different dates in many countries. For example: Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5th September in India. In Australia, the last Friday of October is celebrated as Teachers' Day. If the last Friday falls on 31st October, then Teachers' Day is celebrated on 7th November. Bhutan observes Teachers' Day on May 2, Indonesia on November 25, Malaysia on May 16, Iran on May 2, Iraq on March 1, Argentina on September 11, Brazil on October 15, China on September 10, Taiwan on September 28, Thailand on January 16, and Singapore on the first Friday of September.

The theme of this year's World Teachers' Day is-"The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage". This year's theme is very excellent and relevant to the current situation. The teachers are the builders of the nation. And the proper development of education and the responsibility of transforming education among the nations is the work of the teachers. The important responsibility of building the future of the nation and the next generation, is in the hands of the teachers. And for this, teachers should be skilled and qualified. Besides, attention should be paid to the shortage of skilled and qualified teachers.



If education is the backbone of a nation, then the teachers are the backbone of education. But teachers, in our country, are seen to face different problems at different times. If the teachers remain in trouble, the quality of education and the desired success will not be possible.

Improving the skills of the teachers is now a major challenge in the development of education. The world is constantly changing due to Information Technology. Along with that, the teachers have to change constantly. In this regard, we have noticed how backward our teachers are-after the Covid pandemic came to the country. A teacher today prepares students to meet the opportunities and challenges for the next decade. As a result, modern and world-class training, symposiums and workshops should be arranged for the development of teachers' skills. Every institution should give importance to the self-development of the teachers. Teachers should develop international standards.



Teachers should be recognized for their work. Recognition serves as a very important motivation in teaching. So, the authorities should make arrangements to recognize every work of the teachers. Lately, many institutions recognize the work of the teachers. For example: At the end of the year 'Best Teacher' award is given. This year, the government has awarded teachers under the title 'Leadership in Crisis' under the initiative of A2i and Grameenphone. Teachers need to be recognized by taking evaluations from students about the classes. It will be beneficial for all teachers, students, and institutions.



On Teachers' Day, the demand was to observe the day officially. I have been writing for a long time to officially celebrate the Teachers' Day. After many writings, last year, for the first time, the initiative was taken to officially celebrate the day as 'National Teachers' Day'. I applaud the government for this decision. Before this, this day was not officially celebrated for so long. This day will be celebrated from now on. In my article on World Teachers' Day on October 5, I strongly said about the official observance of the day. In view of that, last year, the government decided to officially observe the day. This year, instead of National Teachers' Day, the Ministry of Education has taken the initiative to observe it as World Teachers' Day. Teachers will definitely feel honored if this day is officially celebrated now, which will act as a great incentive for them.



Teaching is a noble and important profession. The contribution of teachers in nation building is undeniable. But the recent incidents of attacks and insults on teachers make us afflict. Apart from this, the moral and ideological deviation of teachers in various fields also chagrin us equally. We should not forget that without the proper evaluation of the teaching profession and the quality improvement of teachers, the overall development of education and the development of the country is not possible.



Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist, and columnist

