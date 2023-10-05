

Understanding earthquakes: Shaking grounds and safety measures



Now, Bangladesh is where earthquakes are more likely to happen, like it's in a zone where the ground can get shaky. Researchers at BUET noticed that from 2006 to 2009, 86 more minor shakes happened, like little hints that a bigger one could come.



Dhaka, the big city, is even more at risk because of where it is on the map and how many people live there. The experts say it's one of the top 20 cities in the world that might have a tough time if a big earthquake happens. So, everyone there needs to be aware and ready, just in case the ground decides to wobble again.

Earthquakes are natural phenomena that can shake the very ground beneath our feet. These powerful events are caused by the sudden release of energy in the Earth's crust, resulting in seismic waves that can cause significant damage.



The Effects of Earthquakes: Let's imagine the Earth as a giant puzzle; the puzzle pieces are like big rocks that make up the ground we walk on. Sometimes, these puzzle pieces get stressed, like when you're trying to push two puzzle pieces apart, and they don't want to move.When this stress becomes too much for the Earth's puzzle pieces to handle, they suddenly let go, and that's when we get an earthquake. It's like a big shake in the ground.



Now, when this happens, it can cause different things. First, you might feel a little shake, like the ground is gently moving-a mild tremor. But sometimes, it can get severe, like when you're playing with building blocks, and they all come crashing down. In the same way, buildings, bridges, and other things we've built can collapse during a big earthquake.



But earthquakes don't stop there. They can also set off other things like landslides, big piles of dirt and rocks sliding down a hill. There's also a tsunami, like a giant wave, that can flood areas near the ocean. And in some places, earthquakes can even make volcanoes erupt-those are the prominent mountains that can shoot out hot stuff from inside the Earth.



So, when the ground shakes, it's not just a simple wobble. It can cause a lot of different things to happen, and that's why it's essential to be prepared and know what to do when the Earth starts doing its little dance.



How Earthquakes Affect Us: When earthquakes happen, they can change things for us. It's not just a little bump; it can significantly impact people. Firstly, it can be unfortunate because people can get hurt or even die. Families might have to leave their homes, and communities can be scattered, like when you accidentally knock down a bunch of dominoes.



Also, the buildings and roads we use daily can get broken or messed up. Imagine your favourite playground suddenly being unsafe to play on-that's a bit like what happens to our cities and towns. It's not just the houses; it's everything, like the roads, schools, and hospitals.



This mess can be so big that it takes a long time and a lot of money to fix. That's what we mean by economic setbacks. It's like when you save money to buy a toy, but something unexpected happens, and you have to use that money to fix things instead.



So, earthquakes don't just shake the ground; they can really shake up our lives. That's why we need to know what to do when the Earth decides to do its wobbly dance, so we can try to stay safe and help each other out.



Precautions During an Earthquake: Drop, Cover, and Hold On: If you're inside when the ground starts shaking, the best thing to do is drop down to the ground. Then, find something sturdy, like a table or desk to hide under. Hold on tight until the shaking stops, like you're giving that table a big, safe hug.



Stay Indoors: It might feel like running outside is the right thing to do, but it's safer to stay inside. Running outside can be tricky because things might fall, which could be better. So, find a safe spot indoors and remain there until the shaking stops.



Find a Safe Spot: Look around your home and find safe spots in each room. These are places away from windows, heavy furniture, and things that might fall. It's like creating little safe zones to ride out the shaky moments.



Create an Emergency Kit: It's like having a superhero kit for emergencies. Put together some water, snacks that don't go bad, a flashlight (which is like a portable light), and a first aid kit. It's like having all the essential stuff in one place so you can grab it quickly if you need to.



Remember, these are simple superhero moves to stay safe during an earthquake. So, if the ground starts wobbly dancing, you'll know just how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.



Preventing and Mitigating Earthquake Damage:

While we can't prevent earthquakes, there are measures to reduce their impact: Building Codes: Implement and enforce strict building codes to ensure structures can withstand seismic activity.



Early Warning Systems: Develop and utilize early warning systems to give people crucial seconds to take cover before the shaking begins.



Public Education: Educate communities on earthquake preparedness and response strategies to minimize injuries and save lives.

Land-Use Planning: Plan urban development with earthquake-resistant designs and avoid constructing in high-risk zones.



Earthquakes are powerful forces of nature that demand our respect and preparedness. By understanding their effects, taking precautions during an event, and implementing preventative measures, we can mitigate the impact of earthquakes and build more resilient communities. Stay informed and prepared, and we can navigate the shaky grounds with greater safety and resilience.



Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University



