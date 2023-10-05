

Will the upcoming election reflect people's expectations? There is no alternative to hold free and fair election to keep the democratic train on track. And we should not forget, where democracy fails to keep on its journey, a knowledge based and vibrant status quo becomes impossible inviting foreign interventions andan environment of extremism and separatist movementsto find there a fertile ground to germinate.



The more the next parliamentary election is getting closer, more it is creating excitementamong people over how much it will reflect their expectation in being held. Though it is meant to be the twelfth general election in pen and paper, importantly enough, this will be our first national election in the post Covid-19 era that has been marking a new world through paradigm shift in global political landscape with the geo-political epicentre gradually moving away from Middle East to Eastern Europe since Russian invasion of Ukraine. And in a world that is getting more interdependent and more interconnected in the post pandemic era, no individual country has chance to remain isolated from this changing course. Such a transformation in international politics is fast impacting regional politics more than any time in the past. And that Bangladesh is no exception to this, is clear from its ongoing experience of international relations.



Questions naturally arise, can the upcoming first election in the renewed world gift Bangladesh a new government? Can it free the country from the slur of voterless election? Can it be held without brandishing firearms, and display of black money? Can it be a participatory one with all the political parties joined it? Many deem if the election is held unlike 2014 and 2018, the chance of current government's returning to power is very slim. So if their reading comes true, who will assume power in the next election?

Though time has not reached yet to comment whether BNP has turned the epicentre of national politics, from its recent political activities, the party seems to have awaken from a deep slumber. A number of anti-government rallies it waged suggests that the party is gaining momentum all the way to its grassroots level.



BNP, a big shot in country's political history having remained long out of state power has not only triggered sharp criticism of experts, also made many skeptic about its political capability of playing anymore the role of strong opposition party in safeguarding democracy. But the staunch supporters of the party barely pay any heed to this criticism.Their argument in this regard is that nothing better can be expected from ruling Awami League backed media.



However, whether BNP showed political foresight by not joining the 2014 elections, or whether it made a mistake by participating 2018 polls under party government can rightly trigger political debate. My opinion in this regard is a popular political party always follows a systematic means to win the election but if it can guess that no matter how popular it is and how many votes it gets, the ruling party government will not allow the party to win through election engineering and state machinery, then it is normal for the party to suffer from the acute crisis of confidence.



However, the primary allegationsthat drove BNP to take to streets are more or less known to all of us. Absence of level playing field and caretaker government, servile role played by the election commission, barring the campaign of opposition political parties,repeated attacks on their mass communication by ruling party, unending cutthroat price of daily essentials, indiscriminate suing and arrests of opposition leaders and activists and widespread politicization of administration.



After the fall of Ershad's decade long autocratic rule, an idea began to granulate in common people, there would be no more bar for democratic practices. But soon they were disenchanted with every successive political governments growing lust for concentrating state power in the name of democracy; a base trend which is still in order. This trend has paved the way for some opportunists who blow hot and cold in the same breath to toy with politics. Such opportunists were active in Liberation War too.



Our political leader's tendency to tradethe spirits of Liberation War and religion out of their divisive attitudehas only led to the interests of these opportunists. And this division over spirit is such that who does not comply with the ideas of sitting government irrespective of political identity is either deemed as anti-liberation force or anti-Islamic force. In support and opposition of our politicians' so-called spirit trade,an intelligentsia emerged in course of time to broil with each other over political leftovers.



There is no alternative to hold free and fair election to keep the democratic train on track. And we should not forget, where democracy fails to keep on its journey, a knowledge based and vibrant status quo becomes impossible inviting foreign interventions andan environment of extremism and separatist movementsto find there a fertile ground to germinate.



This has happened in Afganistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria and elsewhere.Our politicians must keep it in mind that on the backdrop of current world order, we cannot but opt for an election equal to minimum international standard.



The writer is a poet and journalist



The more the next parliamentary election is getting closer, more it is creating excitementamong people over how much it will reflect their expectation in being held. Though it is meant to be the twelfth general election in pen and paper, importantly enough, this will be our first national election in the post Covid-19 era that has been marking a new world through paradigm shift in global political landscape with the geo-political epicentre gradually moving away from Middle East to Eastern Europe since Russian invasion of Ukraine. And in a world that is getting more interdependent and more interconnected in the post pandemic era, no individual country has chance to remain isolated from this changing course. Such a transformation in international politics is fast impacting regional politics more than any time in the past. And that Bangladesh is no exception to this, is clear from its ongoing experience of international relations.Questions naturally arise, can the upcoming first election in the renewed world gift Bangladesh a new government? Can it free the country from the slur of voterless election? Can it be held without brandishing firearms, and display of black money? Can it be a participatory one with all the political parties joined it? Many deem if the election is held unlike 2014 and 2018, the chance of current government's returning to power is very slim. So if their reading comes true, who will assume power in the next election?Though time has not reached yet to comment whether BNP has turned the epicentre of national politics, from its recent political activities, the party seems to have awaken from a deep slumber. A number of anti-government rallies it waged suggests that the party is gaining momentum all the way to its grassroots level.BNP, a big shot in country's political history having remained long out of state power has not only triggered sharp criticism of experts, also made many skeptic about its political capability of playing anymore the role of strong opposition party in safeguarding democracy. But the staunch supporters of the party barely pay any heed to this criticism.Their argument in this regard is that nothing better can be expected from ruling Awami League backed media.However, whether BNP showed political foresight by not joining the 2014 elections, or whether it made a mistake by participating 2018 polls under party government can rightly trigger political debate. My opinion in this regard is a popular political party always follows a systematic means to win the election but if it can guess that no matter how popular it is and how many votes it gets, the ruling party government will not allow the party to win through election engineering and state machinery, then it is normal for the party to suffer from the acute crisis of confidence.However, the primary allegationsthat drove BNP to take to streets are more or less known to all of us. Absence of level playing field and caretaker government, servile role played by the election commission, barring the campaign of opposition political parties,repeated attacks on their mass communication by ruling party, unending cutthroat price of daily essentials, indiscriminate suing and arrests of opposition leaders and activists and widespread politicization of administration.After the fall of Ershad's decade long autocratic rule, an idea began to granulate in common people, there would be no more bar for democratic practices. But soon they were disenchanted with every successive political governments growing lust for concentrating state power in the name of democracy; a base trend which is still in order. This trend has paved the way for some opportunists who blow hot and cold in the same breath to toy with politics. Such opportunists were active in Liberation War too.Our political leader's tendency to tradethe spirits of Liberation War and religion out of their divisive attitudehas only led to the interests of these opportunists. And this division over spirit is such that who does not comply with the ideas of sitting government irrespective of political identity is either deemed as anti-liberation force or anti-Islamic force. In support and opposition of our politicians' so-called spirit trade,an intelligentsia emerged in course of time to broil with each other over political leftovers.There is no alternative to hold free and fair election to keep the democratic train on track. And we should not forget, where democracy fails to keep on its journey, a knowledge based and vibrant status quo becomes impossible inviting foreign interventions andan environment of extremism and separatist movementsto find there a fertile ground to germinate.This has happened in Afganistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria and elsewhere.Our politicians must keep it in mind that on the backdrop of current world order, we cannot but opt for an election equal to minimum international standard.The writer is a poet and journalist