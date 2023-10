He had been suffering from various diseases including of heart for long.



Later on, Al Mamun Sarker was buried with state honour at Sherpur Graveyard. BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 4: Al Mamun Sarker, chairman of the Zilla Parishad and general secretary of District Unit Awami League, died at his father-in-law's house at Baganbari in the town at 8:30 am on Monday. He was 69.He had been suffering from various diseases including of heart for long.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on District Eidgah Field in the town after Asr prayers on Monday.Later on, Al Mamun Sarker was buried with state honour at Sherpur Graveyard.