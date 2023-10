MANDA, NAOGAON, Oct 4: About 200 flood-affected families in Manda Upazila of the district were provided rice recently.



MANDA, NAOGAON, Oct 4: About 200 flood-affected families in Manda Upazila of the district were provided rice recently.Emaz Uddin Pramanik, MP, from Naogaon-4 Constituency, inaugurated the rice distribution programme on Nurullabad Union Parishad (UP) premises.The programme was presided over by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Munsi.Manda Upazila Parishad Chairman Emdadul Haque Molla and Upazila Awami League President Nazim Uddin, among others, also spoke at that time.