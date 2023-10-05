Two unnatural deaths in two districts







KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A worker died after falling from an under construction building in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Monaf Mia, 40, son of Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Chakergram under Baramchal Union in the upazila.

It was known that Monaf fell from the fourth floor of an under construction building at Chowdhury Bazar under Rautgaon Union in the upazila in the afternoon while working there, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident.



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An elderly man died after falling from a tree in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



Deceased Abdul Jalil, 65, son of late Abdul Aziz, was a resident of Dakshin Milenpur area under Kobakhali Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Abdul Jalil fell from a tree in Babupara College Tilla area at around 11:30 am while he was cutting its branches, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued by locals and taken to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Abdul Jalil died on the way to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.



Dighinala PS OC Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

