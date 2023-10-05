Three found dead in Pabna, Munshiganj, C’nawabganj







PABNA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from his residence in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



Deceased Shamsul Alam, 65, son of late Sawkat Ali, was a resident of East Tengri Shersha Road under Ishwardi Municipality.

Locals said that Shamsul Alam was alone in the house as his wife and son went visit his daughter's house in Khulna. After returning, the wife and son called Shamsul several times since Tuesday morning, but Shamsul did not respond from inside the house. Later on, neighbours climbed on a tree in the evening and saw the body of Shamsul lying on the floor of the bedroom through a window.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.



Additional Superintendent of Police (Ishwardi Circle) Biplab Kumar Goswami confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known getting the autopsy report.



MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from Sirajdikhan Upazila in the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Md Nekbar Hossain, 22, son of late Mohammad Saja Mia, a resident of Chargulgulia Village under Basail Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Nekbar went out of his house along with his auto-rickshaw on Sunday afternoon, but did not return home till late night. The family members searched for him but could not locate him anywhere.



Later on, locals saw his body fallen down beside a brickyard in the area on Monday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) Md Mijahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that it is assumed that muggers might have killed him before snatching his auto-rickshaw but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Mahananda River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to police, local people spotted the body of the woman floating on the water of the river in Balu Tongi Village under Chaudala Union of the upazila and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said police are trying to find out the identity of the woman.



