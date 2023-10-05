73pc pry schools get ICT facility in Khulna Division







KHULNA, Oct 4: Over six thousand government primary schools now have been brought under multimedia classrooms' facility to promote ICT-based education in Khulna Division.A total of 6,020 government primary schools have multimedia classrooms out of 8,164, 73.7 per cent, primary schools in the division. The entire multimedia classroom includes laptops and projectors with digital sound system, said an official of primary education in Khulna Division.Besides, the government is working tirelessly with a view to completing the remaining 2,144 schools after ensuring the safety and protection of the electricity supply.Around 12 thousand teachers from 6,603 schools have already been trained in ICT, and all the enlisted primary school teachers will be trained up as soon as possible, said the official.In Khulna, 894 government primary schools out of 1,159 schools have multimedia classroom facilities.In Bagerhat, 701 government primary schools out of 1,162 primary schools have multimedia classroom facilities; in Satkhira, 679 schools out of 1,094 schools have the facilities; in Jashore 1,003 schools out of 1,289 schools have the facilities; in Jhenaidah 720 schools out of 907 schools have the facilities; in Magura 376 schools out of 502 schools have the facilities; in Kushtia 567 schools out of 805 schools have the facilities; in Chuadanga 424 schools out of 443 schools have the facilities; in Narail 348 schools out of 495 schools have the facilities; and in Meherpur 308 schools out of 308 schools have the facilities.Md Moslem Uddin, Divisional Deputy Director of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) told the Daily Observer, to keep pace with the digital modern world, the government is conducting this programme with a view to making skilled manpower."Only 13 schools are left behind as there is no electricity or solar system. But we are trying to make those schools under multimedia classrooms by alternative system", he maintained.Mollah Minarul Jahid, an ICT teacher of Chitoli Botpur Government Primary School under Bagerhat Sadar upazila, told the Observer, "Multimedia classrooms help the early graders make their studies easily understandable, interesting, and attractive.We're teaching the students in multimedia classrooms very easily after being trained up."