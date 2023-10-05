Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

99,000 cattle going to be vaccinated in Natore

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent


NATORE, Oct 4: Under the supervision of the Department of Livestock Services in the district, a cattle vaccination programme is going on to check PPR disease.

This PPR vaccination programme was inaugurated at a function held on Saturday on the yard of a mango garden in Aghdigha Village in Sadar Upazila.  
A discussion meeting was organized with Dr Md Mostafa Kamal, upazila livestock officer in the chair.

The livestock officer said, at least, three camps will be set up at each ward of  seven unions and one municipality in Sadar Upazila.

Activities of those camps will continue up to November 9, and during this period, 99 thousand cattle will be vaccinated, he added.   

He further said, the PPR disease cattle suffer from diarrhoea and pneumonia and die at last.
 
Considering this situation government has taken necessary steps. Under this programme, in phases about 10 lakh cattle will be vaccinated in the district, he said.

Among others, Dr Mehedi Hassan, veterinary surgeon of Sadar Upazila, Abdul Quyum,  vice-president of Upazila Awami League and Md Delwar Hossain, local union member, spoke at the meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Flood-hit people get rice at Manda
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Three found dead in Pabna, Munshiganj, C’nawabganj
73pc pry schools get ICT facility in Khulna Division
99,000 cattle going to be vaccinated in Natore
Five electrocuted in four districts
Six minors drown in 5 districts


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft