99,000 cattle going to be vaccinated in Natore

NATORE, Oct 4: Under the supervision of the Department of Livestock Services in the district, a cattle vaccination programme is going on to check PPR disease.This PPR vaccination programme was inaugurated at a function held on Saturday on the yard of a mango garden in Aghdigha Village in Sadar Upazila.A discussion meeting was organized with Dr Md Mostafa Kamal, upazila livestock officer in the chair.The livestock officer said, at least, three camps will be set up at each ward of seven unions and one municipality in Sadar Upazila.Activities of those camps will continue up to November 9, and during this period, 99 thousand cattle will be vaccinated, he added.He further said, the PPR disease cattle suffer from diarrhoea and pneumonia and die at last.Considering this situation government has taken necessary steps. Under this programme, in phases about 10 lakh cattle will be vaccinated in the district, he said.Among others, Dr Mehedi Hassan, veterinary surgeon of Sadar Upazila, Abdul Quyum, vice-president of Upazila Awami League and Md Delwar Hossain, local union member, spoke at the meeting.