Five electrocuted in four districts







NOAKHALI: A young man and a young carpenter died from electrocution in two upazilas of the district.



The youth was electrocutted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain Rabbi, 25, son of Md Oleman of Charuria Village under Ward No-4 of Noakhali Union.



According to locals, Alamgir came in contact with a live electric wire when he tried to connect his auto-rickshaw charger. He fell unconscious.



Locals took him to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Mir Jahedul Haque Rony confirmed the matter.



In another incident, a young carpenter was electrocuted in Chatkhil Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Ekramul Islam, 27, son of Rahmat Ullah of Afsarkhil Village at Panchgaon Union in the upazila. He worked as a carpenter in a furniture shop in the Cheranger Pool area.



According to local sources, Ekramul came in contact with a live electric wire when he was switching on an electric bulb. He fell unconscious at that time.



Later on, he was rescued and taken to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Chatkhil Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Imranul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.



MADARIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman, 35, son of Bhola Shikdar, hailed from Kaliganj Upazila in Lalmonirhat District.



According to police and local sources, Ashikur Rahman was digging soil for setting up a deep tube-well in Chhoto Qutubpur area under Panchchar Union in the afternoon. At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire under the ground, which left him critically injured.



He was the rescued by locals and taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



SATKHIRA: A young man was electrocuted in Ashashuni Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



The deceased was identified as Tushar Mandal, 40, of Bamandanga Village at Barodal Union in the upazila.



It was learnt, the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was working at his fish enclosure in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.



Later on, he was rescued and taken to Asashuni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Bakir, 28, son of Habul Mia of Haliura Village at Kharua Union in the upazila.



It was learnt, Bakir went to a clinic, G Unique, adjacent to Nandail Upazila Health Complex for a check-up. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity while touched the ultra-sonogram machine there. It left him critically injured.



Later on, Bakir was rescued and taken to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, he was declared dead by the physicians while being taken to the MMCH.



Nandail PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.



Five men were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Madaripur, Satkhira and Mymensingh, in recent times.NOAKHALI: A young man and a young carpenter died from electrocution in two upazilas of the district.The youth was electrocutted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain Rabbi, 25, son of Md Oleman of Charuria Village under Ward No-4 of Noakhali Union.According to locals, Alamgir came in contact with a live electric wire when he tried to connect his auto-rickshaw charger. He fell unconscious.Locals took him to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Mir Jahedul Haque Rony confirmed the matter.In another incident, a young carpenter was electrocuted in Chatkhil Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Ekramul Islam, 27, son of Rahmat Ullah of Afsarkhil Village at Panchgaon Union in the upazila. He worked as a carpenter in a furniture shop in the Cheranger Pool area.According to local sources, Ekramul came in contact with a live electric wire when he was switching on an electric bulb. He fell unconscious at that time.Later on, he was rescued and taken to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Chatkhil Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Imranul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.MADARIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman, 35, son of Bhola Shikdar, hailed from Kaliganj Upazila in Lalmonirhat District.According to police and local sources, Ashikur Rahman was digging soil for setting up a deep tube-well in Chhoto Qutubpur area under Panchchar Union in the afternoon. At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire under the ground, which left him critically injured.He was the rescued by locals and taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.SATKHIRA: A young man was electrocuted in Ashashuni Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Tushar Mandal, 40, of Bamandanga Village at Barodal Union in the upazila.It was learnt, the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was working at his fish enclosure in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.Later on, he was rescued and taken to Asashuni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Bakir, 28, son of Habul Mia of Haliura Village at Kharua Union in the upazila.It was learnt, Bakir went to a clinic, G Unique, adjacent to Nandail Upazila Health Complex for a check-up. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity while touched the ultra-sonogram machine there. It left him critically injured.Later on, Bakir was rescued and taken to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, he was declared dead by the physicians while being taken to the MMCH.Nandail PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.