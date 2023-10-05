Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six minors drown in 5 districts

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur, Kushtia, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in three days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sayema Akter, 4, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, and Nazma Moni, 4, daughter of Nurul Azim. Both of them were residents of Notunpara area under Toitong Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, the duo was playing together on the bank of a pond adjacent to their houses in the evening. At one stage of playing, they slipped into the pond and drowned there.

The family members started searching for them as they did not return home till night and found their bodies floating on water.
Toitong Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahedul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sohana Akter, 2, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, a resident of Laxmidharpara Village under Bholakot Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was walking along its bank, and drowned there.

 Later on, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor boy drowned in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Junaid, 7, son of Jiarul Islam, a resident of Islampur Village under Filipnagar Union in the upazila.

It was known that Junaid went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Boiragir Char area of the upazila. However, he was playing on a boat floating in the Padma River adjacent to his grandparents' house at around 10:30 am. At one stage of playing, he fell in the river from the boat accidentally.

Sensing the matter, locals started searching for him and at around 12 pm, rescued him from the river in unconscious state.
They then took him to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond at Hili under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Muntasir, 3, son of Mejbaul Islam Mejba, a resident of Debkhanda Village under Khatramadhabpara Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while he was walking along its bank at around 5:30 pm.

Local people rescued him and took Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abhimundu Haldar, 3, son of Pranab Haldar, a resident of Bhabanipur Palpara Village under Shahgola Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank at around 11 am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took him to a doctor, where he was declared dead.
Atrai PS OC Tareku Rahman confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Flood-hit people get rice at Manda
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Three found dead in Pabna, Munshiganj, C’nawabganj
73pc pry schools get ICT facility in Khulna Division
99,000 cattle going to be vaccinated in Natore
Five electrocuted in four districts
Six minors drown in 5 districts


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft