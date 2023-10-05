Six minors drown in 5 districts







PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased were identified as Sayema Akter, 4, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, and Nazma Moni, 4, daughter of Nurul Azim. Both of them were residents of Notunpara area under Toitong Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, the duo was playing together on the bank of a pond adjacent to their houses in the evening. At one stage of playing, they slipped into the pond and drowned there.



The family members started searching for them as they did not return home till night and found their bodies floating on water.

Toitong Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahedul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Sohana Akter, 2, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, a resident of Laxmidharpara Village under Bholakot Union in the upazila.



It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was walking along its bank, and drowned there.



Later on, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor boy drowned in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Junaid, 7, son of Jiarul Islam, a resident of Islampur Village under Filipnagar Union in the upazila.



It was known that Junaid went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Boiragir Char area of the upazila. However, he was playing on a boat floating in the Padma River adjacent to his grandparents' house at around 10:30 am. At one stage of playing, he fell in the river from the boat accidentally.



Sensing the matter, locals started searching for him and at around 12 pm, rescued him from the river in unconscious state.

They then took him to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond at Hili under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Muntasir, 3, son of Mejbaul Islam Mejba, a resident of Debkhanda Village under Khatramadhabpara Union in the upazila.



It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while he was walking along its bank at around 5:30 pm.



Local people rescued him and took Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.



ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abhimundu Haldar, 3, son of Pranab Haldar, a resident of Bhabanipur Palpara Village under Shahgola Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank at around 11 am.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took him to a doctor, where he was declared dead.

Atrai PS OC Tareku Rahman confirmed the incident.



Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur, Kushtia, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in three days.PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The deceased were identified as Sayema Akter, 4, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, and Nazma Moni, 4, daughter of Nurul Azim. Both of them were residents of Notunpara area under Toitong Union in the upazila.According to locals and the deceased's family members, the duo was playing together on the bank of a pond adjacent to their houses in the evening. At one stage of playing, they slipped into the pond and drowned there.The family members started searching for them as they did not return home till night and found their bodies floating on water.Toitong Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahedul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Sohana Akter, 2, daughter of Saudi Arab expatriate Saiful Islam, a resident of Laxmidharpara Village under Bholakot Union in the upazila.It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was walking along its bank, and drowned there.Later on, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A minor boy drowned in the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Junaid, 7, son of Jiarul Islam, a resident of Islampur Village under Filipnagar Union in the upazila.It was known that Junaid went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Boiragir Char area of the upazila. However, he was playing on a boat floating in the Padma River adjacent to his grandparents' house at around 10:30 am. At one stage of playing, he fell in the river from the boat accidentally.Sensing the matter, locals started searching for him and at around 12 pm, rescued him from the river in unconscious state.They then took him to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond at Hili under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Muntasir, 3, son of Mejbaul Islam Mejba, a resident of Debkhanda Village under Khatramadhabpara Union in the upazila.It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while he was walking along its bank at around 5:30 pm.Local people rescued him and took Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Abhimundu Haldar, 3, son of Pranab Haldar, a resident of Bhabanipur Palpara Village under Shahgola Union in the upazila.According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank at around 11 am.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and took him to a doctor, where he was declared dead.Atrai PS OC Tareku Rahman confirmed the incident.