Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:59 AM
Home Countryside

Poor jute price frustrates growers in Narail

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Oct 4: Jute price is selling at cheaper price in the district, affecting growers.

This season, the jute has yielded good in the district.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), it is important to ensure the market price in line with the cost of production to expand jute cultivation. Jute was cultivated mostly in Maijpara and Mithapur areas of the district.

A recent visit to different haats found per maund jute selling at Tk 1,500-1,900. On quality basis, some varieties are selling at Tk 1,300-2,000 per maund.

The production cost of jute was higher because of increased prices of diesel, fertiliser and labourers.

Wholesalers said, many jute mills have been closed. Some jute mills have reduced jute prices. They have also huge stuck-up money out of sales in the market.  So the jute mills have reduced their jute purchases.

Demanding jute price at Tk 4,000-5,000 per maund, jute growers formed human chains two times.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Roknuzzaman said, Indian JR and 528 variety were mostly cultivated in Narail. But in recent years, there has been an increase in the cultivation of BJRI Tosa Jute-8. Favourable weather and proper care helped in good yielding of jute.

To reduce the cost of production, the DAE advised use of modern cultivation method. It is important to ensure the market price in line with the cost of production for the expansion of jute cultivation, he maintained.

Officially, this season, jute was farmed on 23 thousand 645 hectares of land in the district, with the jute production target of two lakh 70 thousand 140 bales.



