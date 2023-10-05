Two children burnt in sleep in Feni





FENI, Oct 4: Two children were burnt to death in sleep after their rivals allegedly poured petrol and set their house on fire in the district early Wednesday.



The relatives of the deceased alleged that their rivals might have killed them after pouring petrol on the children over previous enmity. They demanded fair investigation over the incident.





It was known that at about 1 am, Rony and his wife saw the fire at their children's room and heard their sons' cry for help. But the parents failed to save their children as the room was locked from outside.



Later on, they found the burnt body of elder son Maidul on a bed. Their younger son Golap was found in a critical condition under the bed. He was rescued, but succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Officer-in-Charge of Feni Model Police Station Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken after proper investigation.

