Imran's bail plea in cipher case to be heard in open court: IHC







The decision came as the IHC disposed of the application filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking in-camera proceedings of the PTI chief's bail plea in the case.



The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran's possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust the party chairman from office.

Imran was shifted to Attock jail on August 5, 2023, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana graft case. Following the suspension of the sentence, it had emerged that he had been on judicial remand in the cipher case.



On September 26, both PTI leaders' judicial remand was extended until October 10 and as per the IHC's orders, the PTI chief was shifted to Rawalpindi's Adiala jail from Attock district jail.



On September 30, the FIA submitted a challan (charge sheet) in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, declaring Imran and Qureshi as principal accused in the cipher case.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up for hearing next week a petition seeking removal of "biased" members of the federal cabinet to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent general elections.



The petition, filed by Advocate Syed Azizud Din Kaka Khel and seeking the removal of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and some other members of his cabinet, will be heard by the ECP on Oct 10.



The petition asks the ECP to remove Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hasan Fawad and former principal secretary to PM Syed Toqeer Hussain from their posts.



The petition says that transparency of elections is not possible due to these persons being in the caretaker government. �DAWN



