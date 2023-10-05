Video
Thursday, 5 October, 2023
Foreign News

Sikkim's Lhonak lake burst, causes floods

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Nearly 65 per cent of Sikkim's Lhonak Lake - around 105 hectares - has been drained after a cloudburst forced the water body to overflow and trigger flash floods in the Teesta River.

Temporal satellite images (referring to before-and-after) released Wednesday evening by space agency ISRO show dramatic changes in the volume of water in the lake; photos taken on September 17 and September 28 show the bullet-shaped lake holding 162.7 and 167.4 hectares, respectively.

An image taken at 6 AM Wednesday morning - after the cloudburst and flash flood wreaked havoc in the state, washing away large parts of a hydroelectric project and leaving 49 people missing - shows the lake reduced by more than half and with only an estimated 60.3 hectares of water in it.    �PTI



