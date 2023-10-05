Video
Afghanistan dump holders Sri Lanka out of Games, Bangladesh survive

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

HANGZHOU, OCT 4: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib hailed his "superstar" side Wednesday after they beat defending champions Sri Lanka by eight runs to book an Asian Games semi-final against Pakistan.

Bangladesh will meet India in the last four, also on Friday, after scraping home by two runs in a massive fright against Malaysia.

After being sent in to bat, the Afghans were dismissed for just 116 in the 19th over on a Hangzhou pitch offering pace, sharp turn and fierce bounce.

Seamer Nuwan Thushara bagged 4-17 with Noor Ali Zadran's 51 the only resistance. Sri Lanka's target looked gettable, but they blew the run chase with experienced quick Naib's 3-28 and young leg-spinner Qais Ahmad's 3-16 doing the damage as they were bundled out for 108.

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Afghanistan runners-up both times, to Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh stayed on track for a second title, but only just, after managing a miserly 116-5.

They were on the brink of defeat with Malaysia needing five runs off the final over, after Virandeep Singh's sumptuous 52 put the Malaysians within reach of a major upset.

But Bangladesh held on thanks to a tight last over from Afif Hossain, who called on all his experience from 63 T20Is to keep his country alive.

Afghanistan have brought a host of top-flight players to China, including hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad and all-rounder Naib. They met their match in a young Sri Lanka attack.

Thushara, who made his debut against Australia in Sydney last year, struck with his first ball, bowling opener Sediqullah Atal for one.

Shahzad (20) and Zadran put on 54 for the next wicket. But when Shahidullah (23) became the third man down, the floodgates opened with eight wickets falling for 24. The uneven pitch also proved a problem for Sri Lanka.

Teenage opener Shevon Daniel is tipped as a rising star but on his T20 debut he only managed nine, with Naib causing problems for the top order.

Ahmad's leg-spin then helped reduce Sri Lanka to 78-7 and when captain Sahan Arachchige was run out for 22, they were flailing on 84-8 and there was no way back.

"We bowled well and we fielded well but unfortunately in the batting time we didn't do well, so that's why I think we lost," said Arachchige.    �AFP



