Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No place for 'liquor-boys' in national team

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter


The much-talked-about five footballers of Bashundhara Kings who brought along '64 bottles of liquor' from abroad are unlikely to represent the nation in the coming international events as hinted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin on Wednesday.

A few days ago, five players including senior footballers Tapu Barman, Anisur Rahman Ziko, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, and two juniors including Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were spotted by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for bringing along '64 bottles' of illegal liquor while returning home after playing an AFC Cup match against the Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. An unofficial source claimed the number of bottles might be more.
Some of these booters had played for the Bangladesh national football team quite a few times. Their club Bashundhara Kings already banned them temporarily for this offence. While further investigations are underway against them, the BFF president also expressed his disappointment towards them.

Following a regular meeting of the Executive Committee of the BFF on Wednesday, Salahuddin said, "I still cannot imagine how could they do such a thing. I don't think they should be picked for the national team. I also talked to the coach. He (coach) may not be picking these five players in his team."

Thus, it is likely that these five will be missing the national team for the crime.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Victorious India on target in Games archery
Afghanistan dump holders Sri Lanka out of Games, Bangladesh survive
No place for 'liquor-boys' in national team
New Zealand's Southee unavailable for WC opener
Stokes doubtful for World Cup opener with hip injury
BFF Probe Committee finds truth
'It's like we're at home': Babar Azam
ManU sink to new depths as season comes apart


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft