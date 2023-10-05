No place for 'liquor-boys' in national team





The much-talked-about five footballers of Bashundhara Kings who brought along '64 bottles of liquor' from abroad are unlikely to represent the nation in the coming international events as hinted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin on Wednesday.



A few days ago, five players including senior footballers Tapu Barman, Anisur Rahman Ziko, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, and two juniors including Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were spotted by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for bringing along '64 bottles' of illegal liquor while returning home after playing an AFC Cup match against the Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. An unofficial source claimed the number of bottles might be more.





Following a regular meeting of the Executive Committee of the BFF on Wednesday, Salahuddin said, "I still cannot imagine how could they do such a thing. I don't think they should be picked for the national team. I also talked to the coach. He (coach) may not be picking these five players in his team."



Thus, it is likely that these five will be missing the national team for the crime.



The much-talked-about five footballers of Bashundhara Kings who brought along '64 bottles of liquor' from abroad are unlikely to represent the nation in the coming international events as hinted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin on Wednesday.A few days ago, five players including senior footballers Tapu Barman, Anisur Rahman Ziko, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, and two juniors including Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were spotted by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for bringing along '64 bottles' of illegal liquor while returning home after playing an AFC Cup match against the Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. An unofficial source claimed the number of bottles might be more.Some of these booters had played for the Bangladesh national football team quite a few times. Their club Bashundhara Kings already banned them temporarily for this offence. While further investigations are underway against them, the BFF president also expressed his disappointment towards them.Following a regular meeting of the Executive Committee of the BFF on Wednesday, Salahuddin said, "I still cannot imagine how could they do such a thing. I don't think they should be picked for the national team. I also talked to the coach. He (coach) may not be picking these five players in his team."Thus, it is likely that these five will be missing the national team for the crime.