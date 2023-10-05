Video
Thursday, 5 October, 2023
Corruption at BFF

BFF Probe Committee finds truth

Recommends to punish wrongdoers

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

The BFF Probe Committee which was formed for further investigation of the accusation of corruption in the BFF following FIFA's action found the truth of the charges and recommended actions against the wrongdoers.

The committee talked with the related persons, analysed documents and everything and came to a conclusion that all the five accusations by FIFA were true.

The committee marked Abu Nayeem Shohag as the prime perpetrator of supporting and issuing orders to other offenders to do the crime.

The committee also marked a few BFF officials at different departments for purchasing, accounting, and store management as Shohag's subordinates in the tasks. They were the Manager of Operation Mizanur Rahman, Assistant head of Finance Anupam Sarker, and Chief financial officer Abu Hossain and, in the meantime, these officials all acknowledged their wrongdoing to the committee.

Besides, Grassroots Manager Hasan Mahmud and Manager of Competitions Md Zaber Bin Taher Ansari were also marked accountable for failing to do their job. The committee recommended punishments for all of them.

On 14 April this year, former general secretary of BFF Abu Nayeem Shohag was suspended on the grounds of corruption by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee of FIFA for two years.

That time, the FIFA Ethics Committee suspended the Bangladeshi football official on the grounds of FIFA's Article-13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - General Duties, Art. 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - Duty of Loyalty, Art. 24 of the FCE - Forgery and falsification and Art. 28 of the FCE - Misappropriation and misuse of funds.

The BFF soon removed Shohag from the post and banned him from the federation. Although he kept quiet for the time, he attended a press meet four weeks later and claimed innocence of any of those crimes.



