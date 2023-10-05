Video
ADB to give $120m for rural community resilience in BD

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent


The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Bangladesh signed    a loan agreement for $120 million to improve access to basic services and climate resilience of remote rural communities in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh signed the loan agreement for Bangladesh and ADB respectively on Wednesday; says a press release.
"The Climate-Resilient Livelihood Improvement and Watershed Management in Chittagong Hill Tracts Sector Project will adopt an inclusive, holistic, and participatory approach to support sustainable and resilient community development actions in CHT region," said Edimon Ginting.

"By 2031, the project is expected to increase cropping intensity by at least 50 percent on at least 7,500 hectors of agricultural land; reduce by 50 percent the average time taken for women from 57,000 households to fetch potable water; and reduce average travel time along the project-supported roads by 50 percent for buses, cars, and trucks compared with the baseline year of 2023," he added.

The project will cover three hill districts of Bandarban, Khagrachari and Rangamati and will help improve village access roads, develop water supply sources and sanitation services, install rooftop solar systems, and establish agricultural facilities, said a press release.

It will also improve about 140 kilometers of rural roads with all-weather standards incorporating nature-based, climate-resilient, and safety features. ADB's intervention will strengthen watershed management in nine sub-watersheds, to improve resilience to climate change and mitigate risks from natural hazards.

This will entail improving vegetation in watershed areas through agroforestry, building small-scale water harvesting infrastructure, promoting income-generating activities from watershed protection, and training village forest committees in watershed management skills.

In addition, the project will support sustainable land use and climate-smart agricultural practices for food security. Farmers will be provided training and support to shift climate-resilient crop varieties and to diversify into high-value vegetables, fruits, spices and medicinal plants.

They will be given training, equipment, and linkages with experts and the private sector to help them process, market and sell their products.

The expected increase in demand for skilled labor will be met by offering vocational and professional training such as carpentry, food processing, entrepreneurship and community-based tourism and hospitality management.



