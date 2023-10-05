BD-India to work together for cyber security: Palak







"Mutual cooperation has been helped us to eliminate militancy and terrorism from both the countries �so, our cyber world would be protected by facing emerging cyber attacks and threats jointly", he said.



The state minister said as chief guest while attending the closing session of 3-day training course under cyber friendship-2023 programme as part of Bangladesh-India joint cooperation initiative at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in Dhaka.

Citing the Liberation War in 1971, the ICT state minister said Bangladesh and India fought together in that time, adding that both the countries have also worked together even in fighting against COVID-19 outbreak and constructions of digital Bangladesh.



"We will work together for implementing next 'Smart Bangladesh-2041vision'" which is envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he told the function organized by Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project, financed by the World Bank.



Referring the Indian Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), Palak said "we are very much enthusiastic in fighting against the cyber attacks and crimes as the team is now working with us".



Participating the function, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said "The relations between Bangladesh and India are now in different height.



"Collaborative relations in various sphere including connectivity between the two countries, Information and Communication Technology, Cyber security and start-up have been expanded ", he added.



Bangladesh and India earlier have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing cooperation on the ICT and cyber security, Verma mentioned.



Chaired by BCC's Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, the programme was also addressed by ICT division secretary M Shamsul Arefin and senior director of CERT, India SS Sharma. �BSS



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak Wednesday said Bangladesh and India will work together to ensure the cyber security of both the countries."Mutual cooperation has been helped us to eliminate militancy and terrorism from both the countries �so, our cyber world would be protected by facing emerging cyber attacks and threats jointly", he said.The state minister said as chief guest while attending the closing session of 3-day training course under cyber friendship-2023 programme as part of Bangladesh-India joint cooperation initiative at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) in Dhaka.Citing the Liberation War in 1971, the ICT state minister said Bangladesh and India fought together in that time, adding that both the countries have also worked together even in fighting against COVID-19 outbreak and constructions of digital Bangladesh."We will work together for implementing next 'Smart Bangladesh-2041vision'" which is envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he told the function organized by Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project, financed by the World Bank.Referring the Indian Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), Palak said "we are very much enthusiastic in fighting against the cyber attacks and crimes as the team is now working with us".Participating the function, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said "The relations between Bangladesh and India are now in different height."Collaborative relations in various sphere including connectivity between the two countries, Information and Communication Technology, Cyber security and start-up have been expanded ", he added.Bangladesh and India earlier have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing cooperation on the ICT and cyber security, Verma mentioned.Chaired by BCC's Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, the programme was also addressed by ICT division secretary M Shamsul Arefin and senior director of CERT, India SS Sharma. �BSS