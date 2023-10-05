Video
Govt to import 130,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Morocco, UAE

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved purchase of 100,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Morocco including 80,000 tonnes of DAP. It has also approved buying of 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer.
.
OCP SA of Morocco and M/s Sun International FZE of UAE will supply the fertilizers.  

Besides, the CCGP has also approved buying of 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from a company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The total cost will be Tk 632.24 crore.

The meeting held on Wednesday was chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. After the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Syed Mahbub Khan, briefed reporters about the meeting.

He said acting on a request by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) the committee has approved proposal to import 40,000 tonnes of DAP in the seventh lot from Morocco's OCP SA.

The committee approved another BADC proposal to import 40 thousand tonnes of DAP from Morocco's OCP SA in the eighth lot at a cost of Tk 251 crore. In the same process, a proposal to import 30,000 tonnes of TSP has been approved in the ninth lot from Morocco's OCP SA at a cost of Tk 129 crore.

It will also buy 30 thousand metric tonnes of phosphoric acid.  He said a total of 12 proposals were presented before the meeting. The committee has given approval to all of them.

It includes three from the Ministry of Agriculture, two from the Ministry of Commerce, two from the Ministry of Industry, two from Local Government Department, one from Road Transport and Highways Department, one from the Secondary and Higher Education Department and one from the Naval Ministry.



