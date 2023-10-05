Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: BB

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed satisfaction over the achievement of some reform measures Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken in line with the IMF's suggestions for its US$ 4.7 billion loan programme.

"As per suggestion of IMF, we have already implemented some reform measures, including reserve calculation with the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position (BPM6). We have also discussed the other reform measures. The central bank is also working to implement the reforms," said Md Mezbaul Haque, Bangladesh Bank (BB) Executive Director and Spokesman.

The central bank spokesman said this while speaking with the reporters after the meeting with the IMF mission at the central bank headquarters in the city on Wednesday. The IMF delegation led by Rahul Anand, mission chief for the Bangladesh, Asia and Pacific department, held its first review meeting with the governor and top officials.

BSS adds: They will also hold a series of meetings with other stakeholders to review the performance in achieving the targets set for the first half of 2023.

Mezbaul Haque said the BB highlighted the achievements and progress made in other sectors as per the requirements of the IMF.

The IMF team will assess the overall condition of the economy before sitting with the central bank again and share the outcomes of the meetings, he added.

"We could get the final feedback in the concluding meeting scheduled for October 19," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ADB to give $120m for rural community resilience in BD
Sri Lanka to have medicine import deals with BD, India
BD-India to work together for cyber security: Palak
Govt to import 130,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Morocco, UAE
IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: BB
‘International standards labour law imperative for GSP+ facilities’
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
BGMEA for more govt policy support to navigate challenges


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft