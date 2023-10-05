Video
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker

Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker

Ryad EduCare, an online teaching platform, is more cost-efficient as the students and jobs seekers can save up their cost using online application instead of attending physical classes of the same course.

The enrollment process is very simple for this platform. Anyone can download it from Google playstore.
 
Ryad Hossain, a young entrepreneur and teacher, along with his app developer team established Ryad EduCare on October 10, 2020.  

He initially offered courses at a fee of five hundred taka. Since then, his endeavor has flourished, with nearly 15,000 job seekers enrolling in and benefiting from his courses to date.

Ryad Hossain, obtained BSc Engineering degree in Applied Physics and Electronic Engineering from Rajshahi University, he followed his passion for online teaching as a career choice.

His journey began during his student years when he started tutoring and sharing concise math tutorials on Facebook during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Ryad Hossain's courses primarily focus on preparing students for various government job recruitment tests, including the prestigious Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams. He specializes in teaching mathematics and mental skills, with each course spanning approximately six months. Ryad takes pride in his unique offering: students who enroll in his course receive lifetime access to all live classes, allowing them to revisit and review video lessons at their convenience.

Moreover, the positive benefits of digitization have allowed many individuals to capitalize on online teaching as a lucrative profession.

The positive response from students prompted him to create a regular upload schedule, which gradually gained popularity among students and job seekers nationwide.

Looking ahead, Ryad Hossain shares his vision for the future and explains his motivation for pursuing online teaching as a long-term career.



