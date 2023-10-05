BGMEA for more govt policy support to navigate challenges





Considering the magnitude of various challenges, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has stressed the need for more government policy support to navigate the troubled times and maintain competitiveness in global market.



Faruque made the call when a BGMEA delegation held a meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat with Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of the Finance Division at the Ministry of Finance.





The meeting weighed pressing issues concerning the country's ready-made garment industry, its growth potential, and the vision to sustain growth and development.



At the meeting, Faruque pointed at the profound impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy, which has presented a significant challenge to readymade garment industry of Bangladesh.



He said the repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war have led to severe inflation in the USA and EU countries and demand for apparel in key export markets like Europe and America has declined as consumers prioritize essential items such as food and fuel over clothing. "This has resulted in decline of garment exports to Europe and the USA," he added.



Faruque said the decrease in garment exports, which constitutes over 84 percent of Bangladesh's total export earnings, has impacted the country's foreign reserves.



