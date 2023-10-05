Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA for more govt policy support to navigate challenges

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent


Considering the magnitude of various challenges, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has stressed the need for more government policy support to navigate the troubled times and maintain competitiveness in global market.

Faruque made the call when a BGMEA delegation held a meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat with Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of the Finance Division at the Ministry of Finance.
The delegation was comprised of BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan (Kochi) and vice president Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, besides Faeuque Hassan, said a pre6ss release.

The meeting weighed pressing issues concerning the country's ready-made garment industry, its growth potential, and the vision to sustain growth and development.

At the meeting, Faruque pointed at the profound impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy, which has presented a significant challenge to readymade garment industry of Bangladesh.

He said the repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war have led to severe inflation in the USA and EU countries and demand for apparel in key export markets like Europe and America has declined as consumers prioritize essential items such as food and fuel over clothing. "This has resulted in decline of garment exports to Europe and the USA," he added.

Faruque said the decrease in garment exports, which constitutes over 84 percent of Bangladesh's total export earnings, has impacted the country's foreign reserves.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ADB to give $120m for rural community resilience in BD
Sri Lanka to have medicine import deals with BD, India
BD-India to work together for cyber security: Palak
Govt to import 130,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Morocco, UAE
IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: BB
‘International standards labour law imperative for GSP+ facilities’
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
BGMEA for more govt policy support to navigate challenges


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft