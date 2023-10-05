Realme offers October rebate on smartphones on C30, C30s

Youth-favorite brand realme has come up with exciting discount and cashback offers for the young users to give them an opportunity to celebrate this month with a bang.



To start off the month on a rewarding note, realme has brought in champion offers for its fans, users and customers. Under this offer, customers will be able to buy realme C30 with a cashback offer of 1K whereas they will get lucrative discount while purchasing realme C30s, says a press release.



A marvelous entry-level smartphone, realme C30 comes with some real handy features, including 12nm Octa core processor, UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage, 8.5mm ultra-slim vertical stripe design and a massive 5000 mAh battery.