Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:56 AM
Home Business

Emirates' premium economy offer to extend to São Paulo, Narita

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Emirates announced that it's highly sought-after Premium Economy offering will be introduced to two more points in its network, S�o Paulo from 19 November and Tokyo Narita from 20 December, says a press release.

S�o Paulo will become the airline's fifth point in its North and South American network where flights will operate with the new cabin class, while Tokyo Narita will become the second gateway in Emirates' Far East network.

The Premium Economy offering has proven to be immensely popular on the ten routes where the product has already been launched and, with travel demand soaring across its expansive network, it is expected to appeal to those seeking a premium travel experience at an attractive price point. Since Premium Economy was introduced to Emirates' offering one year ago, more than 160,000 customers have traded up from Economy Class, choosing to try the elevated experience it provides.



