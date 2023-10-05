

Prabriddhi, HSTU to make Dinajpur rice mills sustaibale



Markus Ehmann, team leader of Prabriddhi, and Professor Dr. M. Kamruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, HSTU, signed the MoU at the university conference room on Wednesday, says a press release.



The partnership intends to explore potential avenues for the sustainable development of the rice mill industry through research and development, technical assistance, and necessary support. This will focus on areas of environmental impact study to assess and identify the impacts of the operation of the rice mill sector in the area. Following the completion of the impact study, Prabriddhi, in collaboration with HSTU, will design initiatives with key sector stakeholders to ensure the socio-environmental sustainability of the rice mills.

Markus Ehmann, team leader of Prabriddhi, has expressed keen interest and enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to make significant strides in addressing pressing environmental issues. Additionally, he conveyed optimism that this initiative would successfully promote inclusive socio-environmental sustainability for the rice-mills sector.



Expressing his optimism, Professor Dr. M. Kamruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of HSTU, said this collaboration will facilitate improved production techniques and tools to allow higher efficiency in terms of ensuring environment friendly energy efficient practices and cost minimization for the rice-mills sector of Dinajpur. It will also explore potential of industry-academia linkage through students' placement in the rice mills/factories for short internship to initiate mutual exchange of knowledge, he added.



Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the Prabriddhi, project is currently being implemented in six municipalities. By 2024, the project will be expanded to two new municipalities.



