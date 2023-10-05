BD agrees to allow trade unions in economic zones







Stakeholders assert that this decision is a result of pressure from the United States, the European Union, and the International Labour Organization (ILO), reports Apparel Resources.



Notably, this decision has faced opposition from both domestic and foreign entrepreneurs who have investments in these economic zones.

The labour rights clauses of the Labour Act of 2006 will also be integrated into the Bangladesh Economic Zones Act. However, it is important to note that factories within the country's export processing zones (EPZ) will remain exempt from this development.



Sources suggest that the government plans to officially announce the introduction of trade unions in economic zones by November, and it will become effective at the commencement of the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.



According to the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), this move is expected to enhance the protection of workers' rights, freedom of expression, and overall welfare.



Sheikh Yusuf Harun, the Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority, disclosed that the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Law have initiated the process of introducing trade unions within economic zone factories.



