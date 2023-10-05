Video
Customers may win Beardo gift boxes with Hrithik’s autograph

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Beardo, a premium male grooming brand, brings a special contest as a treat for customers and fans - an exciting limited-edition Beardo Gift Box with the autograph of Beardo's global brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.

To participate in the contest, contestants must purchase at least two Beardo products worth a minimum of 1500 BDT from Daraz, Shajgoj, OHSOGO, or Pandamart. Five winners will be selected from the highest purchasers, says a press release. All five winners stand a chance to win Hrithik's autograph and limited edition Beardo gift box, while the highest purchaser stands a chance to win additional reward of an exciting mega voucher worth 10,000 BDT. Winners will be selected at the end of the campaign.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the global brand ambassador for Beardo and represents the true Beardo identity, which is about being bold and ambitious. Hrithik Roshan remarked, "I've been witness to the growth and popularity of Beardo products over the years. Beardo not only strives to make male grooming products more accessible, but also promotes the expression of self-care for men."

Beardo Bangladesh launched premium quality male grooming products including Beard & Hair Growth Oil, Beardo DeTan Coffee Face Wash, Beardo Don Perfume Body Spray, etc. Visit Daraz, Shajgoj, OHSOGO, or Pandamart to get premium male grooming products from Beardo Bangladesh.



