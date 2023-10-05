DSE ends mixed, CSE slides in lackluster trade







At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of DSE increased by 34 points to 6,262. However, the DSES Shariah index decreased by 75 points to 1,256 and the contrary DS-30 index increased by 82 points to 2,135.



According to the data provided by DSE, among the 303 companies traded in the market on the day, the price of 64 increased. The share and unit prices of 75 companies decreased. And the share price of 164 companies remains unchanged.

Eight crore 83 lakh 17 thousand 280 shares and mutual funds were traded. The transaction declined to Tk 450.98 crore on Wednesday from Tk 497.17 crore transactions on Tuesday.



The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Paper, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Deshbandhu Polymer, Republic Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, HR Textile, Khan Brothers PP, Apex Food and Union Insurance.



Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Reliance Insurance, Deshbandhu Polymer, Beech Hatchery, Intake Ltd., Aramit Cement, Yakin Polymer, Daffodil Computer, Libra Infusion, Republic Insurance and Miracle Industries.



Top 10 decliners are:- Apex Food, Khan Brothers PP, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Legacy Footwear, Emerald Well, Aziz Pipes, National Tea, Alif Industries, Sonali Ansh Industries and Intraco Refueling.



At the CSE, its main index of CSE decreased by 4.90 points to 18,551. Shares and units of 128 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased in 28, decreased in 54 and remained unchanged in 48.



At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 22.86 crore were traded in CSE. Tk 9.63 crore shares were traded on Tuesday.



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday amid lackluster trade.At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of DSE increased by 34 points to 6,262. However, the DSES Shariah index decreased by 75 points to 1,256 and the contrary DS-30 index increased by 82 points to 2,135.According to the data provided by DSE, among the 303 companies traded in the market on the day, the price of 64 increased. The share and unit prices of 75 companies decreased. And the share price of 164 companies remains unchanged.Eight crore 83 lakh 17 thousand 280 shares and mutual funds were traded. The transaction declined to Tk 450.98 crore on Wednesday from Tk 497.17 crore transactions on Tuesday.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Paper, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Deshbandhu Polymer, Republic Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, HR Textile, Khan Brothers PP, Apex Food and Union Insurance.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Reliance Insurance, Deshbandhu Polymer, Beech Hatchery, Intake Ltd., Aramit Cement, Yakin Polymer, Daffodil Computer, Libra Infusion, Republic Insurance and Miracle Industries.Top 10 decliners are:- Apex Food, Khan Brothers PP, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Legacy Footwear, Emerald Well, Aziz Pipes, National Tea, Alif Industries, Sonali Ansh Industries and Intraco Refueling.At the CSE, its main index of CSE decreased by 4.90 points to 18,551. Shares and units of 128 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased in 28, decreased in 54 and remained unchanged in 48.At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 22.86 crore were traded in CSE. Tk 9.63 crore shares were traded on Tuesday.