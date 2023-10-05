

Shimanto Bank inks deal with DU



Under this MoU, students of The Dhaka University will get the opportunity to participate in various activities to gain practical knowledge about the working life, including internships, part-time jobs in Shimanto Bank, says a press release.



Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Professor Dr. Muhammad Shariat Ullah, Advisor, Student Promotion and Support Unit of the University signed the MoU for their respective organizations in presence of Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University.

Teachers and students of different departments of University of Dhaka were present at the ceremony.



