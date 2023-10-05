Video
Shimanto Bank inks deal with DU

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank inks deal with DU

Shimanto Bank inks deal with DU

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Student Promotion and Support Unit of University of Dhaka recently at the Teachers- Student Centre (TSC).

Under this MoU, students of The Dhaka University will get the opportunity to participate in various activities to gain practical knowledge about the working life, including internships, part-time jobs in Shimanto Bank, says a press release.

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Professor Dr. Muhammad Shariat Ullah, Advisor, Student Promotion and Support Unit of the University signed the MoU for their respective organizations in presence of Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University.

Teachers and students of different departments of University of Dhaka were present at the ceremony.




