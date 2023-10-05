Video
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:55 AM
Trade union for migrant workers launched in BD

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Six federations representing garment workers have collaborated with a domestic women workers' union to establish a new trade union dedicated to migrant workers' rights.

This newly formed trade union platform, named the "Trade Union Platform for Migrant Workers," was officially launched and announced via in a press release issued recently. The platform has elected an 11-member governing council tasked with leading its activities for the next two years, reports Apparel Resources.

Babul Akhter, the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, which is one of the founding members of the new trade union, expressed their commitment to advocating for migrant workers' rights even as he noted that, in the past, discussions on migrant workers' rights had been sporadic, but this platform aims to address these issues more consistently.

The founding members of the platform include several other garment worker federations: the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation, Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation, Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, Akota Garments Worker Federation, Garment Sramik Sanghati Federation, and National Domestic Women Workers Union.

Additionally, four organisations have joined as associate founding members without voting power: Solidarity Centre, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity, Awaj Foundation, and Bangladeshi Ovhibashi Mohila Sramik Association.

The primary goal of the platform is to create a fair and safe environment for migration.

It intends to work both domestically and internationally to secure the rights of migrant workers and eliminate discrimination against them. This initiative is unique in that it establishes a trade union specifically dedicated to migrant workers' issues, as opposed to the primarily civil society organizations that have previously focused on migration concerns.

Chandon Kumar Dey has been elected as the President of the governing council of the trade union, while Lily Gomes will serve as the Member Secretary.



