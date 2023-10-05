5-day Egyptian food fest starts in city today







The food festival has been organized to strengthen then ten the recently established Dhaka-Cairo direct air connectivity.



"We're privileged to host this event with EgyptAir to bring Egypt's vibrant culture and cuisine to Bangladesh. Direct flights between Cairo and Dhaka set the stage for this enriching cultural exchange," InterContinental Dhaka general manager Ashwani Nayar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Services Ltd (owning company of InterContinental Dhaka) Managing Director Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman, EgyptAir Bangladesh District Manager Mostafa Magdy Elkady, InterContinental Dhaka's Sales and Marketing director Rezwan Maruf and Food and Beverage director Olivier Loreaux were also present at the briefing.



The festival, organized by Egyptair, will offer iconic Egyptian dishes, including Koshari, HamamMahshi, Fattah, Sayadeya, Kawara, Moussaka, Kofta, Tagine, and an assortment of mouth-watering desserts such as Konafa, Om Ali, and Mahalabia.



It will be held at InterContinental Dhaka's 'Elements Global Dining' from October 5-10 while a talented troupe of Egyptian performers will enchant the audience with captivating cultural dances and music, creating an immersive atmosphere that will transport guests to the heart of Egypt.



During the festival, Nayar said, each dish will be prepared with meticulous attention to authenticity, allowing attendees to experience the true essence of Egyptian cuisine.



Besides, he said, dinner consisting of Egyptian delicacies will be crafted by guest chefs Mohamed, Khaled, and Ehab.

