Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5-day Egyptian food fest starts in city today

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

A 5-day-long Egyptian food festival will begin at InterContinental Dhaka as part of cultural exchange between Bangladesh and African Arab nation.

The food festival has been organized to strengthen then ten the recently established Dhaka-Cairo direct air connectivity.

"We're privileged to host this event with EgyptAir to bring Egypt's vibrant culture and cuisine to Bangladesh. Direct flights between Cairo and Dhaka set the stage for this enriching cultural exchange," InterContinental Dhaka general manager Ashwani Nayar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Services Ltd (owning company of InterContinental Dhaka) Managing Director Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman, EgyptAir Bangladesh District Manager Mostafa Magdy Elkady, InterContinental Dhaka's Sales and Marketing director Rezwan Maruf and Food and Beverage director Olivier Loreaux were also present at the briefing.

The festival, organized by Egyptair, will offer iconic Egyptian dishes, including Koshari, HamamMahshi, Fattah, Sayadeya, Kawara, Moussaka, Kofta, Tagine, and an assortment of mouth-watering desserts such as Konafa, Om Ali, and Mahalabia.
 
It will be held at InterContinental Dhaka's 'Elements Global Dining' from October 5-10 while a talented troupe of Egyptian performers will enchant the audience with captivating cultural dances and music, creating an immersive atmosphere that will transport guests to the heart of Egypt.

During the festival, Nayar said, each dish will be prepared with meticulous attention to authenticity, allowing attendees to experience the true essence of Egyptian cuisine.

Besides, he said, dinner consisting of Egyptian delicacies will be crafted by guest chefs Mohamed, Khaled, and Ehab.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ADB to give $120m for rural community resilience in BD
Sri Lanka to have medicine import deals with BD, India
BD-India to work together for cyber security: Palak
Govt to import 130,000 tonnes of fertiliser from Morocco, UAE
IMF satisfied on achievement of reform measures: BB
‘International standards labour law imperative for GSP+ facilities’
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
BGMEA for more govt policy support to navigate challenges


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft