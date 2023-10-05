Video
Southeast Bank holds in-house development confce

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Southeast Bank organised an In-house Conference titled "Development of Creativity and Innovation in Organizational Service Delivery: Successful Case Study from Financial and Banking Sector in Bangladesh" recently, says a press release.

The event featured a captivating keynote by Professor Dr. Musleh Uddin Ahmed. As an expert in education and public service he shared his invaluable insights  including his tenure as former Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the bank, offered closing remarks in the event attended by 46 participants. He emphasized the role of creativity and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial and banking sector. He also highlighted the need for continuous exploration of innovative approaches to drive growth and achieve excellence in financial and banking sector of Bangladesh.

