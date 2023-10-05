

Southeast Bank holds in-house development confce



The event featured a captivating keynote by Professor Dr. Musleh Uddin Ahmed. As an expert in education and public service he shared his invaluable insights including his tenure as former Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).



Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of the bank, offered closing remarks in the event attended by 46 participants. He emphasized the role of creativity and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial and banking sector. He also highlighted the need for continuous exploration of innovative approaches to drive growth and achieve excellence in financial and banking sector of Bangladesh.

