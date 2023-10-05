Pvt sector credit growth hits 22-month low in Aug







According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the last time private sector credit growth dipped below this figure was in October 2021 registering a growth of 9.44 percent.



Loans to the private sector have been falling consistently since November 2022. The credit growth was 13.97 percent in November 2022, which came down to 9.82 percent in July this year, central bank data shows.

An official from the treasury department of a private bank, on condition of anonymity blamed several reasons for the slowdown in private sector credit growth.



"First, the dollar crisis has reduced imports; as a result, the amount of credit has been low. Besides, businessmen are facing uncertainty regarding fresh investment considering the upcoming national elections. Many are thinking of investing after the election," he said.



Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and managing director of Giant Textiles Limited, said "Global recession is another reason for the negative growth in private sector credit.



Due to recession, inflation has soared at home and abroad. And with that, banks' lending rate has increased discouraging businesses from fresh borrowing, he further said.



He also said global demand for goods is still falling. Imports fell as orders for garment products dropped by nearly 20 percent due to which private credit flow did not increase."



The central bank's monetary policy shows no target for private sector credit growth for July-December period. However, the central bank has projected a growth of 10.9 percent in private credit but t falls short of target in July-August.



According to central bank data, private sector loans stood at Tk14.95 lakh at the end of August 2023 compared to Tk13.62 lakh at the end of August 2022.



Senior banker opines that "Private sector loans are decreasing due to decrease in import of capital equipment and raw materials for industries, besides decreasing foreign private loans. As non-performing loans (NPL) are increasing in banks, banks are more cautious in disbursing loans."



According to central bank data, during the July-August period of the current financial year, opening of letter of credit (LC) and settlement of L/Cs decreased by 18.14 percent and 22.25 percent, respectively, compared to the same in the previous financial year.



The biggest decrease was seen in import of consumer goods. Some $926 million worth of goods were imported, which is 39.25 percent less in July-August period than the same period of the previous fiscal year.



In addition, $381 million worth of capital machinery was imported in the said two months, which is 21.79 percent less than the period of the previous year. Import of industrial raw materials was $3.27 billion, which is 27.64 percent less than the same period of the previous year.



