

Padma Bank opens Kaduti Bazar sub-branch in Cumilla



Its activities will be conducted under Cumilla branch. The outlet is located on the second floor of the Walton Showroom at Bashar Market. Through this, the tenth sub-branch of Padma Bank officially started its journey.



Renowned Physician Professor Dr. Pran Gopal Dutta, MP, inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Tuesday, says a press release.

He thanked the bank authorities for inaugurating the sub-branch at Kaduti Bazar. He said, the people of Cumilla believe in modern technology-based services because there is transparency and accountability in the system.



He expressed the hope that through this sub-branch at Kaduti Bazar, financial transactions of local people, including traders, students, and expatriates will be easier and faster.



Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Managing Director (current charge) of Padma Bank, presided over the event. He said "the trust of customers is our capital. If customers come forward, Padma Bank will be able to offer more new and modern services and products in future."



Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, DMD and Chief Business Officer of the bank spoke as a special guest on the occasion. Syed Towhid Hossain, COO and CAMLCO, Khorshed Alam, Head of Comilla Branch, along with senior officers of various departments of the bank, local dignitaries, social workers, and people from various walks of life were present in the event.



