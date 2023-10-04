Prez asks businessmen to corruption, misdeeds







The President also urged to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country and contribute to building of 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. �BSS President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged business leaders and entrepreneurs to build strong resistance against corruption and misdeeds as he addressed the industrial award-giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here."You (businessmen) have to fight against corruption and misdeeds . . . The government will always stand by you, - encourage you as well in any adverse situation," he said while distributing the 'Bangabandhu Industrial Award-2022' organised by Industries Ministry.The Head of State expressed his hope of achieving the capacity to build 'developed Bangladesh' as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under her Vision 2041 using all existing potentials in the country's industrial development.He said the steps of transition from traditional to digital platform have already been achieved and it would not take much time to turn from digital to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's smart programmes."Currently our slogan will be Sustainable Industrialization that is the philosophy of Smart Bangladesh," he added.The President also urged to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country and contribute to building of 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. �BSS