Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prez asks businessmen to corruption, misdeeds

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged business leaders and entrepreneurs to build strong resistance against corruption and misdeeds as he addressed the industrial award-giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

"You (businessmen) have to fight against corruption and misdeeds . . . The government will always stand by you, - encourage you as well in any adverse situation," he said while distributing the 'Bangabandhu Industrial Award-2022' organised by Industries Ministry.

The Head of State expressed his hope of achieving the capacity to build 'developed Bangladesh' as dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under her Vision 2041 using all existing potentials in the country's industrial development.

He said the steps of transition from traditional to digital platform have already been achieved and it would not take much time to turn from digital to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's smart programmes.

"Currently our slogan will be Sustainable Industrialization that is the philosophy of Smart Bangladesh," he added.

The President also urged to accelerate the socio-economic development of the country and contribute to building of 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prez asks businessmen to corruption, misdeeds
ACC summons Dr Yunus, 12 others in embezzlement case
Citizens aged 14-18 can open MFS accounts without NID: BB
India's journalist bodies condemn raids on houses of senior journalists
Sept inflation dips by 0.29pp
US does not want to influence BD polls thru visa policy: State Dept
Minimum wage in BD garment sector inadequate: Envoys
Dengue death toll now 1,030


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft