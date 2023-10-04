ACC summons Dr Yunus, 12 others in embezzlement case







The accused have been asked to appear before the commission on Thursday for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of over Tk 25 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF).



According to ACC sources, the investigating officer of this case, ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, summoned them on September 27.

The notice said, "You are requested to appear at the head office of the Anti-Corruption Commission at 12:30 pm on October 5, give statement on the above matter and assist in the investigation."



Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, counsel for Dr Yunus, told The Daily Observer that Dr Yunus' would be joined by some of the accused on October 4, while the rest would join him on the next day at the ACC office.



Apart from Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus, the other defendants in the case are Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, Director and former Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan, Director Parveen Mahmud, Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Noorjahan Begum and Director SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi.



Besides, Advocate Md Yusuf Ali, Advocate Zafarul Hasan Sharif, Grameen Telecom labour union President Md Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Feroz Mahmud Hasan and representative Md Mainul Islam are also accused.



On May 30, the ACC official filed the case against Grameen Telecom chairman Dr Yunus and 12 others, alleging that they embezzled Tk 252 million, which actually belongs to the company's workers.



According to the ACC, the case was filed after a preliminary investigation against the accused found "the allegations of embezzlement and money laundering was true." The case has been registered under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.



On July 23, 2022, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) sent a formal letter to ACC to investigate the allegations of embezzlement of workers' money against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.



Later, ACC director general (admin), Rezwanur Rahman, said at a press briefing that the deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments forwarded a report incorporating some complaints against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom.



According to the complaint, most of Grameen Telecom's transactions since 1996 were suspicious. The Department also called for an investigation into the money laundering complaints of workers given to the ILO.



The letter also said around Tk2,977 crore suspicious transactions have been made in the subsidiaries of Grameen Telecom so far, and the whole matter needs detailed investigation.



It further says the workers were supposed to be given certain shares, of which Dr Yunus deprived them.



According to the complaint, Grameen Telecom was supposed to give Tk45.52 crore to the Workers Welfare Foundation but did not give the money. The interest of the country has been disturbed here as well.



In a letter sent to the ACC, the DIFE also said that 110 cases were filed by the workers against Grameen Telecom and its Founder Dr Yunus, alleging they were deprived of their fair dues.



Recently, Dr Yunus paid Tk 476 crore in dues of 176 workers, who filed an application to withdraw the case.



