India's journalist bodies condemn raids on houses of senior journalists





NEW DELHI, OCT 3: India's journalist bodies have condemned the police raids on the houses of more than a dozen prominent journalists and activists, on Tuesday. Several mediapersons were also taken into custody.



In a joint statement issued here today, the National Alliance of Journalists, the Delhi Union of Journalists and the Kerala Union of Journalists, said, "We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle the freedom of the Press. We will stand with these journalists in this matter. We urge the Centre to immediately stop this attack on press freedom. We urge the media fraternity to protest against this witch-hunt by the government.''





The news came in at breakfast time when most people were preparing to go to office. The journalistic community became active on social media and various WhatsApp groups to express solidarity with their colleagues whose phones and laptops were seized.



According to the NAJ-DUJ statement, the Delhi Police also raided the homes of comedian Sanjay Rajoura and academic Sohail Hashmi.



The raids are reportedly carried out in connection with an FIR (First Information Report) registered under the draconian UAPA and laws relating to criminal conspiracy and disruption of communal harmony.



The NAJ President, S.K. Pande and the DUJ President Sujata Madhok who are signatories to the statement along with others, said that the raids are in connection with alleged foreign investments in the news portal Newsclick.



They alleged that the government had been targeting Newsclick for covering the issues of workers and farmers.



The Editors Guild of India also issued a statement, expressing deep concern over the raids on the residences of senior journalists.



The Guild stated, " EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognize that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, the due process has to be followed. "



The Guild reminded the government of the importance of an independent media in a functioning democracy, and urged it to ensure that the fourth pillar is respected, nurtured and protected.



It further stated, " The investigation of specific offences must mot create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on the freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices.''



Throwing its weight behind the journalists, the Mumbai Press club urged an unbiased investigation and called upon the Delhi Police to desist from what is perceived as a targeted harassment campaign against these journalists.



NEW DELHI, OCT 3: India's journalist bodies have condemned the police raids on the houses of more than a dozen prominent journalists and activists, on Tuesday. Several mediapersons were also taken into custody.In a joint statement issued here today, the National Alliance of Journalists, the Delhi Union of Journalists and the Kerala Union of Journalists, said, "We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle the freedom of the Press. We will stand with these journalists in this matter. We urge the Centre to immediately stop this attack on press freedom. We urge the media fraternity to protest against this witch-hunt by the government.''According to news reports, the Delhi Police raided the houses of journalists Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Paranjoy GuhaThakurta, Teesta Setalvad, Abhsar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty, Mahesh Kumar, Subodh Varma, Aditi Nigam, Mukund Jha and many others.The news came in at breakfast time when most people were preparing to go to office. The journalistic community became active on social media and various WhatsApp groups to express solidarity with their colleagues whose phones and laptops were seized.According to the NAJ-DUJ statement, the Delhi Police also raided the homes of comedian Sanjay Rajoura and academic Sohail Hashmi.The raids are reportedly carried out in connection with an FIR (First Information Report) registered under the draconian UAPA and laws relating to criminal conspiracy and disruption of communal harmony.The NAJ President, S.K. Pande and the DUJ President Sujata Madhok who are signatories to the statement along with others, said that the raids are in connection with alleged foreign investments in the news portal Newsclick.They alleged that the government had been targeting Newsclick for covering the issues of workers and farmers.The Editors Guild of India also issued a statement, expressing deep concern over the raids on the residences of senior journalists.The Guild stated, " EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognize that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, the due process has to be followed. "The Guild reminded the government of the importance of an independent media in a functioning democracy, and urged it to ensure that the fourth pillar is respected, nurtured and protected.It further stated, " The investigation of specific offences must mot create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on the freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices.''Throwing its weight behind the journalists, the Mumbai Press club urged an unbiased investigation and called upon the Delhi Police to desist from what is perceived as a targeted harassment campaign against these journalists.