Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:07 PM
Sept inflation dips by 0.29pp

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Inflation took a notable dive in September, plummeting by 0.29 percentage points (pp) to reach 9.63 per cent, as reported by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

This decline comes as a welcome relief for consumers, as it marks a decrease from the 9.92 per cent recorded in August.

The latest data reveals promising trends within the consumer market. Food inflation saw a slight dip, coming down to 12.37 per cent in September from 12.54 per cent the previous month. Concurrently, non-food inflation followed suit, easing to 7.82 per cent from 7.95 per cent in September.

This downward shift in inflation is a noteworthy development, considering the persistent high inflation rates that have plagued the nation since March of this year.

Of particular concern was the astonishing 12.54 per cent food inflation recorded in August, marking the highest level seen in 13 years.

Economists point to internal factors as the driving forces behind this prolonged high inflation. They describe it as predominantly man-made, citing issues such as the accessibility of cheap credit, market manipulation by vested interest groups, weak monitoring mechanisms, deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals, and ongoing challenges within the banking sector and money market.

The recent dip in September's inflation rate offers a glimmer of hope for consumers, although economists remain vigilant in monitoring the underlying factors contributing to this economic phenomenon.



