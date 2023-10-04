Video
US does not want to influence BD polls thru visa policy: State Dept

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States does not want to influence the outcome of the Bangladesh election through its visa policy, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"I'll just say the United States does not support any particular party and does not want to influence the outcome of the election, only to ensure that the people of Bangladesh may freely choose their leaders," he said replying to a question at a regular press briefing.

He said the "United States wants what the Bangladeshis themselves want: free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner."
 
Replying about a statement by Ambassador Peter Haas in Bangladesh on possible visa curbs on media personnel, which opposition leaders have hailed he said, "The government, political parties, civil society and the media in Bangladesh have all expressed their desire that the upcoming national elections are free and fair and conducted in a peaceful manner - as we want.

"The visa restriction policy that we've announced supports this objective and the  desire of the people of Bangladesh to freely choose their leaders."



