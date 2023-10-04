Minimum wage in BD garment sector inadequate: Envoys







They criticized the current monthly minimum wage of Tk 8,000, stating that it does not provide a decent standard of living for workers and questioned its sustainability.



The dialogue underscored the need for urgent reevaluation of minimum wage in Bangladesh's garment sector.

Participants emphasized that the current wage level is inadequate and called for a collaborative effort involving various stakeholders to ensure better compensation and improved working conditions for the country's millions of garment workers.



The event held on Tuesday featured prominent guests, including Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde and Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Dhaka, Charles Whatley among others.



Charles Whatley emphasized on the need to discuss on priority basis a decent wage for workers and the role of brands and consumers in ensuring fair compensation for workers.



He said the last wage hike was five years ago and that Tk 8,000 monthly wage is insufficient for a typical family in the current economic context.



He said entrepreneurs, government, brands, and buyers need to join hands in a collective effort to address wage increases issue.



Thijs Woodstra, Deputy Head of the Netherlands Embassy stressed the importance of breaking free from the minimum wage trap, especially after LDC transition into a developed country status.



He called for review of the country's growth model, recognizing opportunities and challenges that come with this transition.



Woodstra emphasized the necessity of increasing worker wages and improving working conditions in the present day reality.



Muntasir Kamal, Research Fellow of CPD, presented the keynote in the event, highlighting critical issues in the garment sector. CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presided over the dialogue.



